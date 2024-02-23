Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 236,865 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,223,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 236,865 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,066 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1,916.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $276.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKBA. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Insider Transactions at Akebia Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 24,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $40,842.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 711,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,111.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $78,101.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,128,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,523.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 24,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $40,842.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 711,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akebia Therapeutics Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

