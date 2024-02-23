Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) by 445.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 548,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,201 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENTA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $51.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.41.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 60.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $139,490.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $139,490.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $69,624.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,596 shares of company stock valued at $257,949 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.