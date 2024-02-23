Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 417,229 Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 54.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,187,635 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 417,229 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teekay were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Teekay by 69.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Teekay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Teekay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Teekay by 77.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TK opened at $7.26 on Friday. Teekay Co. has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management and technical management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

