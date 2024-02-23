Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $6.88 Million Stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.98% of Cooper-Standard worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after acquiring an additional 284,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 389.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 248,270 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the first quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 163,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 163,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cooper-Standard stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company offers sealing systems, including obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, and frameless systems.

