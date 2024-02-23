Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $6.19 Million Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,795,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,103 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.63% of Unisys worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 1,695.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Unisys by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unisys during the third quarter worth $39,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $8.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80.

About Unisys

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.28 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 577.16% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unisys Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications and Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments.

