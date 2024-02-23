Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,068 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com downgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.99.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $11.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

