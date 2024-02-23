Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAVFree Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,349 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.15% of Weave Communications worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Weave Communications by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,042,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 613,649 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weave Communications by 186.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,237 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Weave Communications by 896.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 937,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 843,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,351,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEAV. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Weave Communications

Weave Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEAV opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95.

Insider Transactions at Weave Communications

In other news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,769,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

