Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,163,612 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $7,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

