Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 1,058,675 Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) by 203.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,578,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058,675 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.40% of Cognyte Software worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cognyte Software by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 2.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $7.30 on Friday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $7.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.