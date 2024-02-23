Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,060 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Sprinklr worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 228.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 708,655 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $2,055,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,124,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,672,000. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CXM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Sprinklr stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.33, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $185,757.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 50,124 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $802,986.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,206.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $185,757.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 241,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,415. Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

