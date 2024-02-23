AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.9% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.3 %

ABBV opened at $177.25 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $178.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.53 and a 200-day moving average of $152.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $313.11 billion, a PE ratio of 64.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

