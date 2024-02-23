95,404 Shares in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Purchased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 95,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of MasterBrand at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in MasterBrand by 70.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 13.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 7.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MBC opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.13. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.45.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

