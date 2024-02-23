6,745 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Purchased by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,745 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $85.37. 1,389,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,271,645. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.03 and its 200 day moving average is $80.35. The company has a market capitalization of $113.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

