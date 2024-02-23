6,427 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Bought by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $24,736,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,350 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.1% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 28,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 68.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 632,758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,470,000 after buying an additional 257,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.4 %

Ross Stores stock opened at $146.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

