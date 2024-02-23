56,418 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,974,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Equinix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Equinix by 35.5% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at $368,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.8% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.4% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 54.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,610,000 after buying an additional 66,909 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $885.40. The stock had a trading volume of 40,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,240. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $661.66 and a 12 month high of $886.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a PE ratio of 85.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $820.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $782.10.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Equinix

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,184 shares of company stock worth $16,332,586. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $851.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.