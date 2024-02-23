50 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Bought by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 8.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 3.6% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic lowered MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $578.21.

MSCI Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MSCI traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $570.09. The stock had a trading volume of 43,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,865. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.55 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $562.26 and a 200 day moving average of $534.47. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.