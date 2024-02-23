44,647 Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,444,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,269,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,497,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,603,000 after buying an additional 52,404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 10.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,717,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,255,000 after buying an additional 362,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at $113,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Option Care Health Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OPCH opened at $32.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average is $32.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

About Option Care Health

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.