42,881 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,174 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 324,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 135,823 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 181,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 95,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,657,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,066,000 after acquiring an additional 449,575 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $159,846.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,140,779.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $159,846.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,140,779.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,702 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,549 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE JNPR opened at $37.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 92.63%.

About Juniper Networks

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.