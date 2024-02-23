27,237 Shares in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Purchased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in St. Joe by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in St. Joe by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in St. Joe by 1,198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in St. Joe by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

St. Joe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $55.97 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average is $55.43.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

St. Joe Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. St. Joe’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

