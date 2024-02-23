18,825 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Acquired by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,870.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,668,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,934,000 after buying an additional 12,242,269 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,453,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,256,000 after purchasing an additional 981,491 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,883,000 after purchasing an additional 977,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,258,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.42. 28,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,226. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

