17,637 Shares in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Acquired by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,902,000 after buying an additional 8,317,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,944 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6,050.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 950,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,685,000 after purchasing an additional 935,316 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Steve Miller sold 40,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $569,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 647,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,219,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Steve Miller sold 40,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $569,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 647,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,219,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,766.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,400. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRX. TheStreet downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRX

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.