1,263 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $707,950,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,781 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after buying an additional 1,196,211 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after buying an additional 652,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,941 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,805,000 after buying an additional 650,966 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $426.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $421.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $283.60 and a one year high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,732.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,675 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,529 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

