1,248 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,248 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FANG opened at $176.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.85. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $183.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $3.08 dividend. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on FANG. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.05.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

