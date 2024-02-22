Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Stake Lowered by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,987 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZWS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 129,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,284,708.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,451,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $2,301,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,939,591.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 129,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,284,708.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,550 shares in the company, valued at $60,451,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,243 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,982 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZWS. KeyCorp lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $356.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

