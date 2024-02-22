ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Shares Gap Up to $17.87

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.87, but opened at $18.90. ZKH Group shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 1,776 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ZKH Group in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.30 target price for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03.

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

