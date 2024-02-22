Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZBH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Shares of ZBH opened at $128.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

