Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) & Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Head to Head Review

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zeta Global and Grid Dynamics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zeta Global $590.96 million 3.65 -$279.24 million ($1.35) -7.45 Grid Dynamics $310.48 million 3.28 -$29.21 million ($0.16) -84.31

Grid Dynamics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zeta Global. Grid Dynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zeta Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zeta Global 0 2 4 0 2.67 Grid Dynamics 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Zeta Global and Grid Dynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Zeta Global currently has a consensus target price of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 23.26%. Grid Dynamics has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.19%. Given Zeta Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zeta Global is more favorable than Grid Dynamics.

Profitability

This table compares Zeta Global and Grid Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zeta Global -29.41% -147.58% -41.49% Grid Dynamics -3.60% 8.17% 7.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.8% of Zeta Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of Zeta Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Zeta Global has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats Zeta Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, and CDP+, which helps in consolidating multiple databases and internal and external data feeds and organize data based on needs and performance metrics. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms. The company offers technical consulting, software design, development, testing, and internet service operations services. It serves customers that operate in the retail, technology and telecommunications, media, consumer packaged goods/manufacturing, financial services, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

