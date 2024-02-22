XPO (NYSE:XPO) Sets New 52-Week High at $123.32

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $123.32 and last traded at $123.30, with a volume of 63924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $96.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.90.

XPO Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.86 and a 200-day moving average of $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.10.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in XPO in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,956,000. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of XPO by 68.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of XPO by 12,894.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,745,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth approximately $34,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

