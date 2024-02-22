WPP (NYSE:WPP) Shares Gap Down to $49.17

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.17, but opened at $47.19. WPP shares last traded at $46.77, with a volume of 34,929 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPP. UBS Group lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

WPP Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in WPP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in WPP by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 40,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

