Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.560-0.630 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $718.0 million-$722.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $731.7 million. Workiva also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.56-0.63 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.50.

Workiva Trading Up 1.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,696. Workiva has a 12 month low of $80.50 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.14 and a 200 day moving average of $98.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 133.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

