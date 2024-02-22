Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $308.98

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $308.98 and last traded at $307.71, with a volume of 98083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $298.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.65.

Get Workday alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDAY

Workday Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,245.67, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.