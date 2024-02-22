Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock Position Lifted by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 166.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,352 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Woodward worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Woodward by 653.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Woodward by 41.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,999,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.89.

Woodward Stock Performance

WWD stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.41. 42,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,062. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.30 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.43.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.13 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $208,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,934.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,404 shares of company stock valued at $603,489. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.