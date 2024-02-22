Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $160.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

NASDAQ:WIX traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.77. 415,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,863. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $141.25. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -810.36 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.43.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Wix.com by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Wix.com by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 351,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,251,000 after buying an additional 87,542 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

