Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $146.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WIX. UBS Group lifted their price target on Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

Wix.com Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ WIX opened at $132.77 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $141.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -780.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wix.com will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 169.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,312 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 22,397.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after purchasing an additional 687,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after purchasing an additional 522,264 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 194.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 605,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,625,000 after purchasing an additional 399,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,591,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wix.com



Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.



