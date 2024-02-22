WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,842 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,550,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,930 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,492,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,356,000 after buying an additional 807,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,932,000 after buying an additional 451,263 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,139,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,031,000 after purchasing an additional 394,442 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,869,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,787,000 after purchasing an additional 623,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,951.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,951.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,034 shares of company stock worth $2,814,356. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC stock opened at $72.21 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.03.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.