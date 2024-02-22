WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC stock opened at $72.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.40. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

LSCC has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LSCC

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $1,168,673.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 820 shares in the company, valued at $54,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $1,168,673.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,356. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.