WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $329,000 Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after buying an additional 700,850 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in United Airlines by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,693,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,158,000 after purchasing an additional 255,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Airlines by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $553,491,000 after purchasing an additional 221,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,171,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,958,000 after purchasing an additional 153,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Airlines by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,707,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,788,000 after purchasing an additional 680,413 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ UAL opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average is $42.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

