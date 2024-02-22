Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Whitecap Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.38. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $8.98.
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
