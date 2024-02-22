WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CAO Jennifer Kimball Sells 574 Shares

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $127,565.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,245.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WEX Stock Up 0.3 %

WEX stock opened at $221.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.95 and a twelve month high of $224.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.08.

Institutional Trading of WEX

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 74.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

