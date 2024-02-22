Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $297.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.62 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 6.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WLKP opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.10. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 452,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,192 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 19,622 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 40,225 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Further Reading

