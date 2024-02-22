Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 15.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $173,000.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

