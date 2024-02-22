Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 68,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.