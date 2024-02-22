Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 348,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 60,204 shares during the period.

Shares of DMO opened at $11.29 on Thursday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.29%.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

