Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

IGI stock opened at $17.02 on Thursday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 461,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 19,696 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 14.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 14,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

