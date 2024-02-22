Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Price Performance
IGI stock opened at $17.02 on Thursday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
