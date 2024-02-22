Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SBI opened at $7.92 on Thursday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

