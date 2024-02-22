Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 22.3% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
WIW opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $9.37.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
