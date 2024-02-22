Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 22.3% per year over the last three years.

WIW opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $9.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,514,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,612,000 after buying an additional 916,706 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after buying an additional 32,754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 713,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 529,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 29.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 49,151 shares during the period.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

