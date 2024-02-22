Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:WIA opened at $8.05 on Thursday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03.
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
