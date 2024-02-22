Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WIA opened at $8.05 on Thursday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

