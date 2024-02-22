Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HIO)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $39,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

