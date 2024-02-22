Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HIO)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
