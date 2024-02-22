Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance
NYSE:HIX opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $5.42.
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
