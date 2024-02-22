Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSE:HIX opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $5.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 253.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 233,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 167,474 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289,066 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 127,284 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 107.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 216,889 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 112,486 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 269.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 36,012 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.