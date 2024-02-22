Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDO. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 226,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

