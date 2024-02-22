Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.4 %
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
